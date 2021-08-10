Over 80 Pct of Elderly People in Japan Fully Vaccinated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Over 80 pct of people aged 65 or over in Japan have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, a government tally showed Tuesday.

With the country's overall COVID-19 vaccination rate still at some 30 pct, the government aims to accelerate inoculations for people in their 40s and 50s.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Japan reached 102,913,015 by Monday, the government said.

The number of people who received at least one vaccine shot totaled some 59.62 million, accounting for 46.9 pct of the country's overall population, according to the tally.

The number of people who completed their second shot came to about 43.28 million, or 34 pct.

