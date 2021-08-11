Japan May Not Lift COVID-19 Emergency as Planned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese government officials believe they may not be able to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in place in parts of the country at the end of this month as planned.

There are no signs yet of infection cases reaching a peak amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Prefectural government officials are calling for stronger measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including shutdown requests for large-scale commercial facilities.

At a press conference Tuesday, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's COVID-19 response, said that infections "continue to grow at an unprecedented pace."

Referring to the increase in severely ill COVID-19 patients, Nishimura said, "We may end up failing to save lives that could normally be saved."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]