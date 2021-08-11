Massive Olympic Rings Monument Removed from Tokyo Bay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government removed a massive monument featuring the five Olympic rings from Tokyo Bay on Wednesday, after the sporting event came to an end on Sunday.

The Olympic rings floating off Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo's Minato Ward will be replaced with a monument featuring the "three agitos" symbol for the Paralympics, which will open in Tokyo on Aug. 24.

The Olympic monument is 32.6 meters wide and 15.3 meters tall. It was first set up in January 2020, to increase momentum for the Games.

In August last year, however, the rings were removed for maintenance after the postponement of the Tokyo Games due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The monument was put back in December.

