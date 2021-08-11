S. Korean Court Rejects Claims in Wartime Labor Suit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean court dismissed on Wednesday the damages claims of the bereaved family of a Korean who worked for major Japanese nonferrous metal smelter Mitsubishi Materials Corp. <5711> during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul Central District Court rejected the plaintiff's claims on the basis of the statute of limitations.

Claiming that the worker suffered physical and mental damage after being forced to work at a coal mine in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Nagasaki between 1941 and 1945, the plaintiff filed the lawsuit against Mitsubishi Materials in February 2017.

In 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to groups of South Koreans requisitioned to work for them during World War II, and those rulings have been finalized.

In June this year, however, Seoul Central District Court dismissed a similar lawsuit, saying that individual rights to claim compensation are subject to a 1965 Japan-South Korea agreement on property and claims, which stipulates that wartime compensation issues had been finally and completely resolved.

