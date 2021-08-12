Woman Recalls Precious Days with Father Lost in 1985 Jet Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--With Thursday marking 36 years since the crash of a Japan Airlines <9201> jumbo jet, Risako Uchino realized again how precious were the days she spent with her father--one of 520 victims of the accident.

Uchino, 61, lost her father, Shinjiro Minami, when she was 25. Minami was 54 at the time of the accident.

"I realized how important simple everyday life is for the first time after losing him," Uchino said.

Uchino remembers that her caring father bought souvenirs back from business trips and picked her up from lessons outside of school.

When Uchino was an elementary school student, her father encouraged her to run in an election for student council executives. "He always encouraged me, so I was able to take on many challenges," she said.

