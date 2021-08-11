Japan Confirms Record 15,812 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 15,812 coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, marking a single-day record.

Infections are increasing not only in the Tokyo metropolitan area but also in other areas. The prefectures of Osaka, Shizuoka, Mie, Shiga, Kyoto, Nara, Ehime, Kumamoto and Kagoshima reported record numbers.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan rose by 102 from Tuesday to 1,332.

Across the country, 20 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, an infected man in his 30s was found dead after isolating at home as instructed by a local public health center, which judged he had only mild symptoms. He had no underlying conditions.

