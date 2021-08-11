Tokyo Logs 4,200 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,200 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, up by 34 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, under the metropolitan government's standards, rose by 21 from Tuesday to a record 197.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across Japan totaled 1,332, up 102, the health ministry said.

Among new cases in Tokyo, people in their 20s accounted for the largest group by age, at 1,262, followed by 867 in their 30s and 727 in their 40s. New cases among people aged 65 or over came to 162.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]