Tokyo Governor Wants Japan Govt to Share Losses from Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike plans to have the Japanese government shoulder some of the possible losses stemming from the Olympics, which took place with almost no spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'll consult with people concerned" after the financial results of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics come out, Koike said at a press conference earlier this month.

The total cost of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be shouldered by the organizing committee, the metropolitan government and the central government was estimated at 1,644 billion yen as of the end of 2020.

Currently, the metropolitan government is set to shoulder 717 billion yen of the total. The figure will swell to 1.45 trillion yen when related projects are included.

But those calculations do not reflect the loss of revenue from ticket sales that was initially projected at 90 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]