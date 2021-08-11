CDP Requests Sri Lankan Woman’s Surveillance Video

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday requested the disclosure of surveillance camera footage of a Sri Lankan woman who died during detention at an immigration facility in Japan.

The main opposition party took the action a day after the Immigration Services Agency of Japan released a report that found flaws in the Nagoya facility’s medical care system.

CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi made the request for the disclosure of the video to the Diet, Japan’s parliament, in a meeting with his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroshi Moriyama.

Moriyama replied that careful consideration should be given. The LDP is cautious about showing the video to the Diet due to privacy reasons.

Ruling and opposition parties’ top directors of the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, later agreed to hold a meeting Monday to receive information from the immigration agency.

