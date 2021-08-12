IOC Bach's Stroll in Tokyo Draws Controversy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach's stroll in Tokyo earlier this week amid a COVID-19 state of emergency is becoming the subject of controversy.

Bach, wearing a polo shirt, was seen strolling with bodyguards in the Japanese capital's Ginza shopping district Monday afternoon. He allowed people to take a picture with him, creating crowds, according to witnesses.

His stroll came a day after the closing of the Tokyo Olympics while people were asked not to go out for nonessential purposes due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Japanese government officials took the matter lightly.

Olympics minister Tamayo Marukawa said Tuesday that it is up to people themselves to determine whether it is essential or not.

