Tokyo-Area Medical Systems Nearing Disaster Situation: Panel

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The medical service systems in the Tokyo metropolitan area are nearing a situation as bad as a disaster with the novel coronavirus raging, a health ministry advisory board said Wednesday.

Concerns are mounting that the Tokyo area may see a situation in which many lives that would be saved in ordinary times can no longer be saved, the board said.

It called on citizens to refrain from visiting their parents' homes during the Bon summer holiday period from later this week and take thorough measures against the coronavirus.

"New COVID-19 cases continue spreading at a rapid pace" across the country, the panel said.

The panel said it believes the delta variant is a dominant strain in Tokyo, where it accounts for an estimated 95 pct of new infection cases.

