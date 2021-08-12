Picture Book by JAL Accident Widow Read to Canadian Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Minoo, Osaka Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The widow of a victim in the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines <9201> jumbo jet has read a picture book she authored to children in Canada in an online event.

Machiko Taniguchi, a 73-year-old resident of Minoo, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, read aloud the English translation of her book, "My Papa's Persimmon Tree," which is about her family.

The book depicts how her two sons were able to recover from their sorrows after the death of her husband, Masakatsu, in the crash, thanks to a persimmon tree, planted by him in the yard of their house, bearing fruit for the first time in the autumn of the year of the accident.

Masakatsu was 40 when he died in the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident, in which 520 passengers and crew members died on Aug. 12, 1985.

Taniguchi self-published the book in 2016 and published an English translation last year, with the help of local high school students.

