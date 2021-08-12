Japan Lower House Speaker Oshima to Retire from Politics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima will retire from politics by choosing not to run in the next election for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which will take place by autumn, several sources said Thursday.

Oshima, 74, will announce the decision at a news conference later in the day in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, his hometown in northeastern Japan, according to the sources.

He made a political debut in 1983, when he was elected to the Lower House for the first time. He has won a total of 12 elections.

Oshima has served in such key posts as deputy chief cabinet secretary, education minister and minister of agriculture forestry and fisheries.

After the Liberal Democratic Party was ousted from government in 2009, Oshima supported then LDP President Sadakazu Tanigaki as secretary-general and vice president of the party, paving the way for the LDP's return to power in 2012.

