Bitten Olympic Gold Medal to Be Replaced with New One

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic gold medal earned by a member of Japan's national softball team and then bitten by Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura will be replaced with a new one, officials at the Games organizing committee said Thursday.

The costs to replace the gold medal of Miu Goto will be covered by the International Olympic Committee. Goto herself wants her medal replaced, the organizing committee officials said.

Previously, the organizing committee had said that the bitten medal would not be replaced.

Kawamura's action came when Goto, a Nagoya native, visited him on Aug. 4 to report the Olympic victory. When Kawamura had the gold medal put around his neck, he abruptly bit it jokingly.

The incident drew fire from other athletes and the public as well as Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>. Kawamura offered an apology the following day. Goto is a member of the Japanese automaker's softball team.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]