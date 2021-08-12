Tokyo in Disaster-Level COVID-19 Emergency: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is in a disaster-level emergency situation in which novel coronavirus infections are out of control, experts said Thursday.

The Japanese capital's emergency and other medical systems have become dysfunctional, the experts said at a metropolitan government meeting to monitor the coronavirus situation.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo rose some 500 from a week earlier to 3,933.9.

Nearly 70 pct of the average number were those under 40. The average among elderly residents increased to 139.0, exceeding its peak during the fourth wave of infections logged in May.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria shot up 82 from the previous week to 197, reaching more than half of the secured hospital beds.

