Families Mourn JAL Crash Victims on 36th Anniversary

Ueno, Gunma Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines <9201> jumbo jet were remembered on the mountainous disaster site in eastern Japan on the 36th anniversary Thursday.

Bereaved family members and others went on a memorial hike, climbing to the 1,565-meter-high Osutaka Ridge, the crash site in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

They paid their respects at memorial markers indicating places where remains of the victims were found.

A memorial ceremony was held at the mountain's base on the same day, with JAL President Yuji Akasaka pledging again to ensure safe air travel.

In the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident, JAL Flight 123, a Boeing 747 bound for the western prefecture of Osaka from Tokyo, crashed on Aug. 12, 1985, killing 520 of the 524 passengers and crew members aboard.

