Japan Logs Record 18,889 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 18,889 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record high for the second consecutive day and topping 18,000 for the first time.

Record-high daily figures were logged in 20 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Saitama at 1,528, Osaka at 1,654 and Fukuoka at 1,040.

Across Japan, the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients grew by 72 from the previous day to 1,404, surpassing 1,400 for the first time since May 26, when the number stood at a record 1,413. New COVID-19 deaths totaled 24.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 4,989 new infection cases, its second-highest daily count after 5,042 cases marked on Aug 5.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards rose 21 from Wednesday to 218, exceeding 200 for the first time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]