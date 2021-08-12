Coronavirus Panel Proposes Tokyo Foot Traffic Be Halved

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government coronavirus panel Thursday proposed that foot traffic in Tokyo be halved from the level before the capital went into the current COVID-19 state of emergency in early July.

The panel of experts also said that intensive measures should be taken over the next two weeks following the explosive growth in novel coronavirus infections.

"Society as a whole needs to have a strong sense of crisis, as was the case during the first state of emergency last year," the panel said.

The panel proposed powerful measures to halve visits to crowded places, such as shopping malls and food sections of department stores, as well as further expansion of teleworking and voluntary restraints on travel across prefectural borders.

In addition, the panel asked for cooperation from medical workers and institutions not involved in treating coronavirus patients yet, in order to ease strains on the medical system.

