Kyoto, Hyogo to Hold Talks with Central Govt on Emergency Expansion

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Kyoto and Hyogo prefectural governments will hold talks with the central government with a view to having the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency expanded to cover the two western Japan prefectures, it was learned Thursday.

At a press conference on the day, Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki expressed eagerness to discuss possible measures under the state of emergency, in order to persuade the central government to expand the emergency.

Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito told a separate news conference that he hopes to cooperate with Kyoto and other prefectures on the matter.

On the same day, the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki asked the central government again to include it in the list of prefectures under the state of emergency.

Ibaraki had made its previous request on Aug. 3, only to see the central government place it in the pre-emergency stage.

