Video Shows Dead Sri Lankan Woman Treated Like Animal: Family

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Surveillance camera footage has shown that a Sri Lankan woman was treated like an animal by immigration officials just before she died at a detention facility in Japan, bereaved family members said Thursday.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan showed the video, edited to about two hours, to the visiting bereaved family members of the women, Wishma Sandamali, who died at age 33 in March.

They urged the agency to show all of the unedited version.

She died at the facility in the central Japan city of Nagoya after her health deteriorated around January. She came to Japan in 2017 to study Japanese but was taken to the facility in August last year due to illegal overstaying.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa and agency Commissioner Shoko Sasaki offered an apology to the bereaved family members.

