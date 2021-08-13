Japan’s Average Minimum Hourly Wage to Rise to 930 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Minimum hourly wages in Japan in fiscal 2021, which started in April, will increase by 28 yen from the previous year to 930 yen on average, marking the fastest pace of growth, the labor ministry said Friday.

The minimum required hourly wage will top 800 yen in all of the country’s 47 prefectures for the first time.

The Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, last month recommended raising minimum wages by 28 yen across the country in fiscal 2021.

Seven prefectures will increase minimum wages by over 28 yen, an apparent effort to narrow gaps with others and prevent an outflow of labor.

Shimane will raise minimum wages by 32 yen, Akita and Oita by 30 yen, and Aomori, Yamagata, Tottori and Saga by 29 yen. Five of the seven prefectures had the lowest minimum wage in fiscal 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]