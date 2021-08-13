Paralympics to Ban Spectators from Tokyo-Area Venues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Paralympics organizers are considering banning spectators in principle from venues in the Japanese capital and neighboring Chiba and Saitama prefectures, sources familiar with the event said Friday.

The three prefectures are under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

The organizers are also considering limiting spectators to 5,000 per event in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, which is in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, the sources said.

Officials from the Japanese government, the organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Paralympic Committee will meet as early as Monday to decide on a spectator policy. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24.

The organizers are considering allowing students to watch Paralympic competitions at some venues in person under a special program, the sources said.

