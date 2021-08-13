One Dead in Rain-Triggered Landslide in Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--A woman was killed in a landslide triggered by torrential rain in Unzen in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday, the local fire department said.

The landslide swallowed up two houses. A 59-year-old female resident was rescued from one of the houses and rushed to the hospital, but was soon confirmed dead.

Authorities have not been able to confirm the safety of a 67-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who are believed to be the deceased woman's family members.

An elderly man, who has been confirmed to be conscious, is being rescued from the other house.

The landslide was reported around 4:10 a.m. (7:10 p.m. Thursday GMT) by an employee of a nearby lodging facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]