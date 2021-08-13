Severe COVID-19 Cases in Japan Rise to Record 1,478
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Severe COVID-19 cases in Japan rose by 74 from a day before to a record 1,478 on Friday, almost quadrupling from a month before, the health ministry said.
The previous record was 1,413 marked on May 26.
In Tokyo Thursday, severe cases counted under the capital's own criteria grew to a record 218.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]