Severe COVID-19 Cases in Japan Rise to Record 1,478

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Severe COVID-19 cases in Japan rose by 74 from a day before to a record 1,478 on Friday, almost quadrupling from a month before, the health ministry said.

The previous record was 1,413 marked on May 26.

In Tokyo Thursday, severe cases counted under the capital's own criteria grew to a record 218.

