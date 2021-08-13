Suga Cabinet Approval Rate Stays below 30 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet fell 0.3 percentage point from the previous month to 29.0 pct in August, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed Friday.

It was the first time for the approval rating of a Japanese cabinet to stand below 30 pct for a second straight month since the launch of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's second administration in December 2012.

A public support rating below 30 pct is widely regarded as a danger zone for a cabinet.

The poor rating apparently came with the Suga administration seen failing to launch effective measures against the novel coronavirus amid the rapid resurgence of infection cases across the country, pundits said.

The disapproval rate for the Suga cabinet stood at 48.3 pct, down 1.5 points.

