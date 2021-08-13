Over 80 Pct in Japan Positive about Vaccinations: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Over 80 pct of people in Japan are positive about receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed on Friday.

According to the interview-based survey, held for four days through Monday, 46.2 pct of all respondents said they had completed their second vaccine shots, 13 pct said they had received only their first shots and 23.3 pct said they would get vaccinated soon.

In contrast, 13.8 pct said they would wait and see a while, and 3.4 pct said they would not get vaccinated.

The share of people who said they had received their second shots came to 90.7 pct among respondents aged 70 or older and 66.3 pct among those in their 60s.

The full vaccination rate was sharply lower among younger people, standing at 25.6 pct among respondents in their 50s, 20.6 pct in their 40s, 16.9 pct in their 30s and 12.9 pct between 18 and 29.

