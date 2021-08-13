50,000 Signatures Collected for Truth on Sri Lankan Woman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Over 50,000 signatures were submitted Friday to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan seeking the truth about a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration detention facility in Japan.

The woman, Wishma Sandamali, died aged 33 in March after being taken to the facility in the central Japan city of Nagoya last year for illegally overstaying her visa. She had become ill before her death.

Edited surveillance camera footage of Wishma in the detention facility was shown to the bereaved family Thursday. The family is asking the agency to show the unedited full video.

The signatures, handed to an executive of the agency, were collected on the Change.org website from July 7 by a civil group including students.

The group gathered 50,088 signatures by Thursday. It will continue its signature-collecting campaign.

