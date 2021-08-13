Suga Adviser Resigns following Golf Scandal Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Takeo Hirata, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, resigned Friday, the government said the same day.

Hirata, 61, also resigned as secretary-general of the government's task force for the promotion of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The move followed a Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine online report Saturday that he visited a Rizap Group Inc. <2928> fitness club using an official vehicle and received expensive golf lessons for free.

The government was making investigations in response to the report. On Friday, Hirata expressed his wish to leave both posts, officials said.

He is the third special adviser to the cabinet who has resigned since Suga took office as prime minister in September last year. The two predecessors are Koya Nishikawa and Yoichi Takahashi.

