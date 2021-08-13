Suga Wants Oxygen Stations for COVID-19 Sufferers at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he has instructed relevant cabinet ministers to establish oxygen stations for novel coronavirus sufferers instructed to stay home for recuperation.

Speaking to reporters, Suga also said that his government plans to create a system in cooperation with local governments to monitor the health condition of coronavirus sufferers isolating at home.

The number of infected people in need of treatment is soaring as the virus is raging in many parts of the country.

Suga also said the government will shortly set up bases to provide the so-called antibody cocktail treatment, aimed at preventing COVID-19 patients from suffering severe symptoms, intensively at places other than medical institutions.

Separately, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference that the metropolitan government will provide the antibody cocktail treatment also at accommodation facilities for infected people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]