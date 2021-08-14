Severe COVID-19 Patients in Japan Hit Record 1,521

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of severely ill novel coronavirus patients in Japan rose to 1,521 on Saturday, hitting a record high for the second straight day, the health ministry said.

The figure rose by 43 from Friday, far exceeding a spring peak of 1,413 during the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

By prefecture, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms was highest in Osaka, western Japan, at 428.

Tokyo came in second at 227, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 191, Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 111, and Okinawa, southernmost Japan, at 101.

