Special Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Kyushu, Hiroshima

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for heavy rain for parts of Saga, Nagasaki, Fukuoka and Hiroshima prefectures Saturday as downpours hit the southwestern and western part of the country.

A linear precipitation zone, a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes very heavy rain, was formed over Saga, Nagasaki and Fukuoka in the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern region, the agency said.

The agency warned that some sort of disaster is highly likely to have already happened. "Residents must secure their safety immediately," Yushi Adachi, head of the agency's Weather Monitoring and Warning Center, said at a press conference.

"The rain front is very active, and the weather condition continues to allow a linear precipitation zone to be formed," Ryuta Kurora, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a separate news conference.

The Rokkaku River overflowed in the Saga city of Takeo, according to prefectural and other officials. The number of flooded houses could top 1,000, according to city officials.

