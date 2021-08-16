Japan Digital Agency to Be Launched; Info Leak Concerns Linger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will launch on Sept. 1 an agency that will lead the digitalization of administrative services, but there are lingering concerns about possible information leaks by private-sector staff.

Digital reforms are a key policy of the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

With the novel coronavirus crisis shedding light on the government's lagging digitalization efforts, the Suga administration hopes to make up for the delay by promoting reform measures under the new agency, aiming to enhance the convenience of administrative services.

The government will have the agency serve as a "control tower" in promoting digitalization efforts in the public and private sectors. The agency will aim to create a system that will allow people to complete all types of administrative procedures via smartphones in 60 seconds each.

The new body will have the authority to issue recommendations to government ministries and agencies and book information systems-related costs on behalf of them in the government's budget in a lump sum.

