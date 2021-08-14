Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 20,000 for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Daily new COVID-19 cases in Japan totaled 20,151 on Saturday, topping 20,000 for the second successive day after a record 20,365 on Friday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 43 from Friday to 1,521, hitting a record high for the second straight day. There were 18 new deaths.

Twelve of the country's 47 prefectures reported record new cases, including Saitama with 1,800, Chiba with 1,272, Kanagawa with 2,356 and Osaka with 1,828.

Tokyo confirmed 5,094 new cases, the second highest level after 5,773 marked on Friday and up by 528 from a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, grew by 18 from Friday to 245, marking a record high for the fifth consecutive day.

