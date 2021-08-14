Tokyo Confirms 5,094 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 5,094 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The Japanese health ministry said the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country rose by 43 from Friday to 1,521, hitting a record high for the second straight day.

The figure far exceeded a spring peak of 1,413 during the fourth wave of infections in the country.

By prefecture, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms was highest in Osaka, western Japan, at 428.

Tokyo came in second at 227, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 191, Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 111, and Okinawa, southernmost Japan, at 101.

