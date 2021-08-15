Suga Makes Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made a "tamagushi" ritual offering to Tokyo's war-related Yasukuni Shrine at his personal expense on the 76th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II on Sunday.

But Suga did not visit the Shinto shrine out of diplomatic consideration for Japan's neighbors as well as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, sources familiar with the matter said.

The shrine is considered a symbol of Japan's past militarism, particularly in China and South Korea, as it honors Class-A criminals of the war along with the war dead. The Biden administration does not want tensions between Tokyo and Seoul to grow.

Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, in December 2013, was the last incumbent Japanese prime minister to visit the shrine.

Abe's visit came after then U.S. Vice President Biden asked him to consider the matter cautiously. Washington expressed disappointment after the visit.

