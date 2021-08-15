3 Dead in Mudslide in Japan's Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Three people were killed in a mudslide in Nagano Prefecture as heavy rain continued to lash a wide swath of western and eastern Japan on Sunday.

The three are a 41-year-old woman and her two sons aged 12 and 7, who were in a house in Okaya in the central prefecture when it was hit by the mudslide. In the house, two others were injured and three were safe.

In Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, two women in their 70s were found dead in a swollen irrigation ditch.

A woman in her 60s was found drifting off the coast of Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, and was later confirmed dead. In the prefecture's Higashihiroshima, a man in his 80s went missing after going out.

In Soeda in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, rescue efforts were underway for a woman in her 70s who got trapped in mud that slammed into a house.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]