Japan's Emperor Expresses Deep Remorse on War Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his deep remorse over World War II again during a memorial ceremony on the 76th anniversary of the country's surrender in the war on Sunday.

The Emperor said in a speech that bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, he earnestly hopes that the ravages of war will never again be repeated.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emperor Naruhito said he sincerely hopes that people will work together to overcome this difficult situation and continue to seek happiness of the people and world peace.

Before the speech, participants to the government-sponsored ceremony in Tokyo offered a minute of silence for the war victims.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in speech that Japan will keep its vow that the ravages of war will never be repeated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]