Japan Confirms 17,832 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 17,832 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the 13th straight day above 10,000.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in the country grew by 42 from Saturday to 1,563, hitting a record high for the third consecutive day. Ten new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases rose by 229 from a week before to 4,295, the highest level for any Sunday. The seven-day average rose 5.6 pct to 4,263.9.

Tokyo's new cases included 1,320 in their 20s, 877 in their 30s, 706 in their 40s and 505 in their 50s. There were 150 new cases among those aged 65 or older.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo, measured by the metropolitan government's criteria, rose by six from Saturday to 251, marking a record high for the sixth consecutive month.

