Tokyo Confirms Record COVID-19 Cases for Sunday

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Daily new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo rose by 229 from a week before to 4,295 on Sunday, the highest level for any Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

Across Japan, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms grew by 42 from Saturday to 1,563, hitting a record high for the third straight day.

New cases hit record highs in Chiba Prefecture, at 1,374, Shizuoka Prefecture, at 394, and Mie Prefecture, at 151.

Tokyo’s new cases included 1,320 in their 20s, 877 in their 30s, 706 in their 40s and 505 in their 50s. There were 150 new cases among those aged 65 or older.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo, measured by the metropolitan government’s criteria, rose by six from Saturday to 251, marking a record high for the sixth consecutive month.

