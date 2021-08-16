Suga Sends Condolences to Haitian PM over Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a message of condolences to his Haitian counterpart, Ariel Henry, over a major earthquake that hit the Caribbean nation on Saturday.

In the message sent on Sunday, Suga said that Japan is ready to extend as much assistance as possible to help Haiti overcome the hardship posed by the earthquake. He added that Japan is always with the people of Haiti.

According to Haitian authorities, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake left at least 1,297 people dead and more than 5,700 people injured. Search and rescue efforts are continuing but they may be hampered by a tropical depression, Grace, which is projected to reach Haiti as early as Monday.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka said on Twitter Saturday that she will donate her prize money from the Western & Southern Open, which kicked off Sunday, to earthquake relief in Haiti. Osaka's father is from Haiti.

