Japan Total Coronavirus Cases Rise Record 115,639 Last Week

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan rose a record 115,639 from a week earlier to 1,148,614 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The weekly increase in the total figure, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, exceeded 100,000 for the first time.

Cumulative deaths from the virus in the country came to 15,425, up 128, over 100 for the first time in recent weeks.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest total number of infection cases, at 279,132, up 29,847 from a week before, followed by Osaka, at 132,447, up 9,989, Kanagawa, at 110,578, up 13,824, and Saitama, at 76,442, up 10,319.

