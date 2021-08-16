Japan Rushing to Evacuate Embassy Officials in Kabul

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Washington, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government started Monday work on evacuating staff members of its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control of the capital of Afghanistan.

The government is expected to finish the evacuation while giving top priority to ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals in Afghanistan.

"The (evacuation) operation is ongoing," a senior Foreign Ministry official told reporters, noting that 12 staff members still remain at the embassy. Besides the embassy staff, there are Japanese people working for international organizations in Kabul, the official added.

"We have made arrangements for those who wish to evacuate," another high-ranking official of the ministry said, suggesting that they will move out of Afghanistan soon.

Following the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, over 60 countries, including Japan, the United States, and European and the Middle East nations, issued Sunday a joint statement urging "all parties to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]