Japan Govt to Discuss Coronavirus Emergency Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering discussing shortly a possible expansion of areas covered by its state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, now in place in Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures, informed sources said Monday.

The government is also expected to put more prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, the sources said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato informed Hiroshi Moriyama, parliamentary affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of the plans.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will discuss the plans on Monday afternoon at the earliest with relevant ministers of his cabinet, including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government's coronavirus response, according to the sources.

"New COVID-19 infection cases have shown signs of increasing in rural areas too," Moriyama told reporters. Five cabinet ministers involved in coronavirus response will likely meet later on Monday, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]