Japan to Expand COVID-19 Emergency to 7 More Prefectures

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to expand the state of emergency over the novel coronavirus to seven more prefectures as new infection cases spike to record highs, informed sources said Monday.

The state of emergency will run from Friday to Sept. 12 in the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

The government also plans to extend the existing state of emergency in Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa prefectures until Sept. 12, a week past the end of the Tokyo Paralympics from Aug. 24, beyond the currently scheduled expiration at the end of August.

The government will additionally put 10 prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, where governors are allowed to impose restrictions similar to those introduced under a state of emergency.

The pre-emergency measures in the 10 prefectures--Miyagi, Toyama, Yamanashi, Gifu, Mie, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagawa, Ehime and Kagoshima--will also run from Friday to Sept. 12. The pre-emergency designation is currently in place for 13 prefectures.

