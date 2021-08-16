Tottori Governor Hirai to Head Japan Governors' Assn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Tottori, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai is set to become the next president of the National Governors' Association of Japan without contest, after the deadline for prefectural governors to submit nominations passed on Monday.

Hirai, 59, was the only candidate to be nominated for the post. He will be formally elected as association head at a meeting of the association on Aug. 30. His two-year term will start on Sept. 3, following the end of the term of the incumbent, Tokushima Governor Kamon Iizumi.

Hirai was nominated by 40 prefectural governors, the most ever for a candidate for the post. Under the association's current leadership election system, introduced in 2003, a candidate needs at least five nominations.

At a press conference in the western Japan city of Tottori, Hirai said that he "feels tense" and that his election without contest reflects the intent of governors to join forces and overcome the coronavirus crisis.

"I will strive first and foremost to weather the difficult situation," he said.

