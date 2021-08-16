Tokyo Paralympics to Ban Spectators at All Venues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Paralympic officials decided Monday to ban spectators from all venues in principle during the Paralympic Games opening next week, as the novel coronavirus continues to rage in Japan.

The venues for the Tokyo Paralympics, which will be held from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5, are located in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama and Chiba, all of which are under the coronavirus state of emergency, as well as Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, which has asked to be added to the list of areas covered by the emergency.

The decision was reached in talks, held partly online, among Tamayo Marukawa, Japanese minister for the Tokyo Games, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, who arrived in Japan on Monday.

While deciding to exclude general spectators, the officials agreed to carry out programs to provide school students with opportunities to watch Paralympic events at venues upon requests from local governments or schools.

For road competitions, including marathon and cycling road races, citizens will be asked not to watch from roadside.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]