Japanese Aviation Industry Gets Serious about Going Green

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese aviation industry is making serious efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions as the government has declared a goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the country by 2050.

The industry hopes to utilize sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, made from plant-based ingredients to reduce CO2 emissions from burning jet fuel. Airplanes emit more carbon dioxide than other modes of transport, earning the unwanted nickname "flight shame." Switching to fuel-efficient aircraft alone is not enough to get rid of the nickname.

"We cannot survive unless we become an eco-friendly mode of transport," Chikako Miyata, a senior official at major Japanese airline group ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, said.

Airlines are therefore turning to cleaner energy sources, such as fuel made from euglena, a single-cell organism, and waste plant-based cooking oil. The sources of these fuels use CO2 for photosynthesis, effectively canceling out carbon emissions from burning them.

Japan Airlines <9201> plans to bring down emissions from its flight operations to net zero by 2050. In order to meet the target, it plans to cut 45 pct of its net emissions through the use of SAF.

