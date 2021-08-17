INTERVIEW: Japan Firm Aims to Supply Euglena-Based Jetfuel to Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese biotech firm Euglena Co. <2931> aims to boost the supply of sustainable aviation fuel from euglena, a single-cell organism, in Asia, its president, Mitsuru Izumo, has said in an interview with Jiji Press.

"We'll become the top player in Asia, which is expected to grow into the biggest market for aircraft fuel in the future in line with its population growth," Izumo said, adding that Euglena plans to expand the supply of its euglena-based SAF in Asia in and after 2025, when the company is set to start operating a new plant and mass-producing the fuel for domestic use.

The company began around 2007 to consider using euglena oil for jet fuel. At the time, there was no reference at all to euglena in international standards on jet fuel.

After conducting a huge number of tests and producing a vast amount of documents, Euglena was able to use its euglena-based jet fuel in June this year.

The planned new factory is expected to increase the company's annual production capacity of the biofuel 2,000-fold to 250,000 kiloliters from the current 125 kiloliters.

