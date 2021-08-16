Tokyo Logs 2,962 New Coronavirus Cases, Record for Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 2,962 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, highest for the day of the week.

Nationwide, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 40 from Sunday to 1,603, hitting a record high for the fourth straight day, according to the health ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]