Suga Vows to Give Antibody Treatment to COVID-19 Patients at Hotels

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Monday to make available antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 patients isolated at hotels across Japan.

A number of coronavirus-infected people showing no or mild symptoms are isolated at designated hotels for monitoring by health authorities in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to secure hospital beds for severely ill patients.

"I want to prevent (hotel-staying patients) from getting severely ill, by any means," Suga said during an inspection visit to a Tokyo hotel with a temporary medical facility for administering the drug.

Stressing that the government has sufficiently procured antibody drugs, Suga said he will "enable all COVID-19 patients to receive necessary medical treatment."

"If it becomes possible to administer neutralizing antibodies at the hotel level to prevent symptoms' progression (without hospitalization), they will be powerful weapons (to contain the health care system crisis)," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who accompanied Suga along with health minister Norihisa Tamura.

